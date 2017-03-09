NEWS
JAN 8TH, 2020 - WIRED TAKES A TOUR OF COPENHILL
Since opening last October in Copenhagen, the world’s cleanest waste-to-energy plant has welcomed visitors from around the globe to its rooftop to experience the ski slope and hiking trail leading up to the best views of the Copenhagen skyline. WIRED takes an in-depth tour inside the plant, taking waste from up to 300 lorries each day and serving 680,000 people.
JAN 7TH, 2020 - TOYOTA AND BIG ROLL OUT THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY WITH WOVEN CITY
Together with Toyota Motor Corporation, BIG unveils Toyota Woven City as the world’s first urban incubator dedicated to the advancement of all aspects of mobility at the foothills of Mt. Fuji in Japan. Envisioned as a living laboratory to test and advance mobility, autonomy, connectivity, hydrogen-powered infrastructure, and industry collaboration, Toyota Woven City aims to bring people and communities together in a future enabled by technology yet grounded in history and nature. The vision, along with an animation by Squint Opera, was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas by the CEO of Toyota, Mr. Akio Toyoda and Bjarke Ingels. BIG will continue to work with Toyota and commence the design of the first phase of the Woven City, consisting of more than a dozen structures totaling approximately 50,000 sqm, with plans to break ground in 2021.
JAN 2ND, 2020 - ARCH RECORD LAUNCHES EDUCATION ISSUE WITH THE HEIGHTS BUILDING
Architectural Record’s January 2020 issue dedicated to schools of the 21st century highlights The Heights Building in Arlington, Virginia, which opened to students last year. In collaboration with Leo A Daly, the energy-efficient building houses two secondary school programs totaling 775 students from the sixth to 12th grades, in a dense neighborhood near the downtown. Arch Record notes, “aptly called the Heights Building for its verticality, sense of openness, and permeability, it embraces the neighborhood, the outdoors, and a variety of programs.”
DEC 31ST, 2019 - VANCOUVER HOUSE IN CNN’S LIST OF MOST ANTICIPATED 2020 OPENINGS
CNN includes Vancouver House in it’s list of most anticipated 2020 openings set to shape the world. Twisting from a triangular base to a rectangular top, Vancouver House appears to defy the laws of engineering when viewed from afar. The 493ft tall tower is anticipated to officially open this spring.
DEC 19TH, 2019 - RE-IMAGINING A SAFER, GREENER AND BOLDER DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN
Collaborating with the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership non-profit and WXY Architects, our vision for the Downtown Brooklyn Public Realm is re-animated into a playful environment, largely focused on the pedestrian experience—a place where residents, workers and visitors can enjoy gathering outdoors, practice sports and celebrate the diverse culture of Downtown Brooklyn. Our proposal draws upon the district’s existing conditions, systems, land uses and policies to create a bold design vision that is uniquely Brooklyn, provides a greener, safer pedestrian and bicycle experience, and unlocks projects, initiatives and pilots for a more vibrant public realm.
“Working closely with DBP, WXY and the wider local community, we look forward to creating a greener, safer and bolder Downtown – our proposal paints the already lively character of the neighborhood with a distinct color palette and new public furniture collections. Brooklynites can enjoy a cohesive streetscape experience, one with improved walkability, pedestrian and cyclist safety, double the greenery and new art beacons.” Bjarke Ingels, Founder & Creative Director, BIG.
DEC 12TH, 2019 - DESIGNED TO THRIVE AS SEA LEVELS RISE: RIVER STREET WATERFRONT MASTERPLAN
Fast Company introduces our River Street Waterfront Masterplan vision, in collaboration with Two Trees Management and James Corner Field Operations. The proposal seeks to enhance connectivity of the public waterfront, restore natural habitats, elevate the standard for urban waterfront resiliency and transform the way New Yorkers interact with the East River.
DEC 11TH, 2019 - THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: MUSÉE ATELIER AUDEMARS PIGUET AS THE TEMPLE TO SWISS WATCHES
The Wall Street Journal interviews Bjarke Ingels on the new spiral-shaped museum for Audemars Piguet, channeling the Swiss watch brand’s legacy of craftsmanship in the heart of La Vallée de Joux in Le Brassus, Switzerland.
DEC 10TH, 2019 - 2 BIG PROJECTS NAMED INTERIOR DESIGN BEST OF YEAR WINNERS
Our Galeries Lafayette Flagship located on the iconic Avenue des Champs-Élysées wins Interior Design’s 14th annual Best of Year awards in the Department Store/Mall category. Opened earlier this year, the historic Art Deco bank building from 1932 is uncovered and celebrated to create a carefully curated retail laboratory for the world’s leading fashion, food and lifestyle brands. On the Products-side, our Pebble Collection with d line is selected as best Bath Fixtures.
DEC 9TH, 2019 - THE HEIGHTS LISTED IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL’S BEST ARCHITECTURE OF 2019
According to The Wall Street Journal, “with the best Scandinavian design, arresting visual form is the result of the design process, not the beginning: Sensitive accommodation to human activity generates form. In the Heights Building, a public school in Arlington, Virginia, BIG pivoted five separate trays of space around a central spine, breaking up what would have been an overwhelming institutional block (180,000 square feet) into humanly scaled independent units.”
DEC 7TH, 2019 - TIME FOR KIDS CHOOSE COPENHILL AND LEGO HOUSE AS 2019’S COOLEST PLACES FOR FAMILIES
TIME for Kids sought input from trusted experts—kids—to choose the Coolest Places of 2019 for families. TFK Kid Reporters and young readers around the world voted for BIG’s CopenHill and LEGO House based on several factors including quality, originality, sustainability, and accessibility.
DEC 6TH, 2019 - BIG FEATURED IN THE 2020 AD100
Having completed 14 buildings this year, BIG is selected in AD100’s 2020 list of “trailblazers and standard-bearers whose work is as inspiring as it is influential.” From the waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen doubling as urban recreation center to a sculptural contemporary-art museum spanning a river in Norway, as well as the studio’s first private residence, Arch Digest recognizes the significant and exciting year it has been for the studio.
DEC 5TH, 2019 - NOMA AND THE TWIST NAMED WINNERS AT WAF AND INSIDE FESTIVAL
The Twist museum in Kistefos Sculpture Park in Norway wins the World Architecture Festival (WAF) award in the Architectural Photography category, with the image taken by Laurian Ghinitoiu. Meanwhile, at WAF’s sister event, Michelin-star restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark is named winner of this year’s INSIDE World Festival of Interiors. Noma was presented at the festival in Amsterdam by BIG Project Leader Frederik Lyng and won recognition in the Bars & Restaurants category.
“Architecture serving the interior spaces and putting the food experience centre stage. A variety of intimate and homely atmospheres unified by consistent and considered materiality. A spacial narrative that supports a gastronomic journey.” Jury on Noma, INSIDE World Festival of Interiors.
NOV 26TH, 2019 - A BIG BLACK FRIDAY FOR FRIDAY HOME
We’re gearing up for a BIG Black FRIDAY. Keep an eye out for the biggest discount of our smallest product, to give the gift of going keyless and future proof your home. The 40% discount will be available beginning November 29th.
NOV 25TH, 2019 - PANDA LOVE ON WALLPAPER* CHINA
Wallpaper* China features BIG’s panda cover on the November/December issue, following the opening of the Panda Habitat in Copenhagen ZOO earlier this year. The zoo has experienced a substantial increase in visitors since the arrival of the giant pandas, additionally celebrated in the BIG-designed wooden figure Panda, available on ArchitectMade.
NOV 21ST, 2019 - BIG PARTNER BRIAN YANG INTRODUCES THE BIG HOLIDAY AT CENTRAL EMBASSY IN BANGKOK
The BIG Holiday architectural installation opens at the Central Embassy mall in Bangkok. Just in time for the holidays, the world’s longest Christmas ribbon threads across seven floors in the form of ten archetypes inviting all to play and experience architectural form at the scale of urban furniture: Boolean, Twist, Mound, Rotate, Nest, Elevate, Loop, Peel, Spiral and Stack. BIG Partner Brian Yang discusses the formal conceptual operations behind The BIG Holiday—join the festivities until January 5, 2020!
NOV 22ND, 2019 - ENLIVENING PUBLIC SPACE WITH RODNEY GRAHAM’S CHANDELIER NEXT TO VANCOUVER HOUSE
Facing BIG’s Vancouver House and three triangular complexes for Westbank, the kinetic public art sculpture by Rodney Graham hovers above Beach Avenue on the underside of the north end of the Granville Street Bridge. Weighing 7,500 lbs and measuring 26 ft in height and 14 ft in width, the shimmering chandelier contributes to public realm enhancements for the area surrounding Vancouver House, now nearing completion.
“Enlivening new public spaces is central to the Vancouver House design. Although the tower is what claims all the attention, in the long run, it’s what happens between and underneath the bridge that is going to be the most striking.” Bjarke Ingels, Founder & Creative Director, BIG.
NOV 20TH, 2019 - ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST HIGHLIGHTS TWO BIG PROJECTS IN QUITO, ECUADOR
Known for its well-preserved historic center, Quito has recently become an architectural magnet including BIG’s first South American projects EPIQ and IQON both under construction near La Carolina Park. The residential towers for Uribe & Schwarzkopf is scheduled to complete in 2021.
NOV 16TH, 2019 - GERMANY MAKES HISTORIC DONATION TO DENMARK’S REFUGEE MUSEUM
In a historic move, Germany donates DKK 9.75 million to the BIG-designed Refugee Museum in the West Jutland town of Oksbøl, Denmark. The 4.5 m2 museum will tell the stories of German refugees arriving to Denmark in the 1940s, as well as provide much needed perspective on the refugee crises affecting the world today. As Vardemuseum’s second BIG project following TIRPITZ, the generous support allows the Refugee Museum to move from the drawing board to the construction site, with groundbreaking scheduled for spring 2020.
NOV 15TH, 2019 - BIG IN ITALIA: CITYLIFE UNVEILS NEW GATEWAY TO MILAN
CityLife presented our proposal for a new 53,500m2 gateway to Milan, a development with two individual buildings connected by a 140m long hanging roof structure to form a generous urban-scale portico as the entrance to the city. The project, designed based out of BIG’s London office, was presented at the press conference today with CityLife CEO Armando Borghi, Generali Real Estate SpA CEO and CityLife Chairman Aldo Mazzocco, BIG Founder Bjarke Ingels and BIG Partner/Design Director Andreas Klok Pedersen. Chairman of Assicurazioni Generali Gabriele Galateri di Genola was also in attendance. CityLife Milan is expected to complete in 2023.
“Rather than compete with the existing ensemble of towers, we propose to complete the urban fabric by forming a gate to the neighborhood. The catenary canopy connecting the two structures creates a new shaded and sheltered public space for the life of the city.” Bjarke Ingels, Founding Partner and Creative Director, BIG.
“The site offered an opportunity to explore a new typology that connects the City Life area to the surrounding urban fabric. We propose a project that is at once low-rise and high-rise. The portico connecting the two buildings creates a shaded public square at the urban scale, uniting the district under a new gateway.” Andreas Klok Pedersen, Partner and Design Director, BIG London.
NOV 11TH, 2019 - CHRISTMAS TEASER: GEAR UP FOR THE BIG HOLIDAY WITH CENTRAL EMBASSY
BIG and Central Embassy look forward to celebrating 2020 with an architectural installation and the world’s longest Christmas ribbon, stretched throughout seven stories at the Central Embassy shopping mall in Bangkok. Designed by BIG, the festive art piece will instill an enchanting atmosphere as well as provide wayfinding for visitors to follow the ribbon to its final destination of gifts and feasts. The ribbon will be exhibited November 22 – January 5, 2020.
ABOUT
BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP
BIG is a Copenhagen, New York, London and Barcelona based group of architects, designers, urbanists, landscape professionals, interior and product designers, researchers and inventors. The office is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. BIG’s architecture emerges out of a careful analysis of how contemporary life constantly evolves and changes. Not least due to the influence from multicultural exchange, global economical flows and communication technologies that all together require new ways of architectural and urban organization. We believe that in order to deal with today’s challenges, architecture can profitably move into a field that has been largely unexplored. A pragmatic utopian architecture that steers clear of the petrifying pragmatism of boring boxes and the naïve utopian ideas of digital formalism. Like a form of programmatic alchemy we create architecture by mixing conventional ingredients such as living, leisure, working, parking and shopping. By hitting the fertile overlap between pragmatic and utopia, we architects once again find the freedom to change the surface of our planet, to better fit contemporary life forms.
BIG LEADERSHIP
BIG is led by 17 Partners: Bjarke Ingels, Sheela Maini Søgaard, Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Thomas Christoffersen, Finn Nørkjær, David Zahle, Jakob Lange, Andreas Klok Pedersen, Daniel Sundlin, Jakob Sand, Brian Yang, Beat Schenk, Agustin Perez-Torres, Martin Voelkle, Leon Rost, Catherine Huang and Ole Elkjær-Larsen.
26 Associates: Ziad Shehab, Sören Grünert, Jakob Henke, Jeremy Alain Siegel, Andreas Buettner, Michelle Stromsta, Linus Saavedra, Aran Coakley, Jelena Vucic, Maria Sole Bravo, Kristian Hindsberg, Elizabeth McDonald, Blake Smith, Matthew Oravec (NYC) Frederik Lyng, Gabrielle Nadeau, Hanna Johansson, João Albuquerque, Nanna Gyldholm Møller, Eva Seo-Andersen, Tobias Hjortdal, Per Bo Madsen, Snorre Nash, Enea Michelesio, Kekoa Charlot (CPH) and Lorenzo Boddi (LON).
15 Directors: Tine Kaspersen (COO), Anne Brown Frandsen (CFO), Douglass Alligood, Andy Young (Technical), Duncan Horswill (Engineering), Ulla Hornsyld, Jamie Maslyn Larson (Landscape), Francesca Portesine (Interiors), Florencia Kratsman (Space Planning), Everett Hollander, Nicolas Kastbjerg, Henriette Helstrup (Managing Directors), Michael Rene Hansen (Finance) Kristian Palsmar and Alexander Bøegh (IT).
FOUNDING PARTNER – BJARKE INGELS
Bjarke Ingels founded BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group in 2005 after co-founding PLOT Architects in 2001 and working at OMA in Rotterdam. Bjarke defines architecture as the art and science of making sure our cities and buildings fit with the way we want to live our lives. Through careful analysis of various parameters from local culture and climate, ever-changing patterns of contemporary life, to the ebbs and flows of the global economy, Bjarke believes in the idea of information-driven-design as the driving force for his design process. Named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME Magazine in 2016, Bjarke has designed and completed award-winning buildings globally.
In 2018, Bjarke received the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen Margrethe II. In 2011, Wall Street Journal named Bjarke The Innovator of the Year; he received the Danish Crown Prince’s Culture Prize in 2011; the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2004; and the ULI Award for Excellence in 2009. Alongside his architectural practice, Bjarke has taught at Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University, and Rice University and is an honorary professor at the Royal Academy of Arts, School of Architecture in Copenhagen. He is a frequent public speaker and continues to hold lectures in venues such as TED, WIRED, AMCHAM, 10 Downing Street, the World Economic Forum and many more. In 2018, Bjarke was named Chief Architectural Advisor by WeWork to advise and develop the firm’s design vision and language for buildings, campuses and neighborhoods globally.
PARTNER & CEO – SHEELA SØGAARD
As Chief Executive Officer and Partner, Sheela Maini Søgaard manages the overall health and growth of the studio’s 500+ designers and support functions globally. Sheela oversees BIG’s finances, operations and business development, and is responsible for optimizing cash flow, developing the organization and executing strategic priorities. Prior to joining BIG as Chief Financial Officer in 2008, Sheela led Business Development efforts for Danish culinary entrepreneur and NOMA co-founder Claus Meyer and before that, she developed strategic solutions at McKinsey & Company. Sheela is an Advisory Board Member for the National Gallery of Denmark and is on the Board of Directors at Maj Bank. In 2019, Fast Company named Sheela on the Most Creative People in Business List and in 2017, Berlingske Business featured her as one of the Top 100 Female Executives in Denmark. Having roots in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Denmark, Sheela holds a Master’s degree from Copenhagen Business School.
PARTNER – FINN NØRKJÆR
Finn Nørkjær has collaborated with Bjarke Ingels since he won the competition for the Aquatic Centre in Aalborg in 2001. Finn is instrumental in materializing BIG’s visionary architecture by bringing his extensive experience to the table. Finn has been deeply involved in most of BIG’s built projects, including VM Houses, The Mountain, The Danish Pavilion for the 2010 Shanghai Expo, Gammel Hellerup High School, TIRPITZ Museum and LEGO House. Most recently, Finn has worked on the Glasir – Torshavn College on the Faroe Islands, word’s best restaurant noma in Copenhagen and affordable housing Dortheavej Residence, all of which completed within the last two years.
PARTNER – THOMAS CHRISTOFFERSEN
Thomas Christoffersen began his collaboration with Bjarke Ingels in 2001 during PLOT. Thomas has worked on every notable project from VM Houses in Copenhagen to VIA 57 West in Manhattan, the landmark towers Grove at Grand Bay in Miami and Isenberg School of Management in Massachusetts. He is currently overseeing the design of Google’s California headquarters and the sports neighborhood East Austin District, as well as the construction of The Honeycomb residences in the Bahamas, Vancouver House in Canada and a higher education facility in Virginia. In addition to his long standing participation in all things BIG, Thomas took a sabbatical year to work in New York City with WORK Architects and has also worked with Stan Allen, David Ling in NYC and Henning Larsen Architects.
PARTNER – KAI-UWE BERGMANN
Kai-Uwe Bergmann brings his expertise to proposals around the globe, including work in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Kai-Uwe heads up BIG’s business development which currently has the office working in over 20 different countries as well as overseeing BIG’s Communications. Registered as an architect in the USA (thirteen states) and Canada (one province), Kai-Uwe most recently contributed to the resiliency plan The Dryline to protect 10 miles of Manhattan’s coastline. He compliments his professional work through previous teaching assignments at the University of Florida, the New School of Architecture in San Diego and his alma mater the University of Virginia. Kai-Uwe is recognized in the AIA College of Fellows, sits on the Board of the Van Alen Institute, participates on numerous international juries and lectures globally on the works of BIG.
PARTNER – ANDREAS KLOK PEDERSEN
Andreas Klok Pedersen is Partner and Design Director of BIG London. He is partner-in-charge of competitions, masterplans and large-scale buildings in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Most recently completed is the MÉCA culture house in Bordeaux, 220m tall Shenzhen Energy Headquarters in China, the first mixed-use high rise in Germany, the Omniturm, in central Frankfurt, and Transitlager residence in Basel. Andreas has been leading several competition designs that are currently under construction, including the Sluishuis in Amsterdam and the masterplan for Ø4 pier in Aarhus, which entails the architectural development of housing, hotel, theatre, public realm and harbour bath. Andreas has led a series of BIG’s strategic planning projects with a focus on sustainability, ranging from the Loop City in 2010, Audi Urban Future in 2010, Capital of Children in 2015 and Mars Science City in 2017. He teaches at the Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen and the AHO School of Architecture in Oslo. Andreas has been a Studio Director at the Strelka Institute for architecture and urbanism in Moscow, and continues to lecture internationally on BIG’s current research and projects.
PARTNER – DAVID ZAHLE
David Zahle’s collaboration with Bjarke Ingels began in 2002 with the VM Houses in Copenhagen, followed by leading the winning design proposal for the Helsingør Psychiatric Hospital which completed in 2006. David oversees the design of many prominent cultural and mixed-use projects in Scandinavia, including The Twist, a new art gallery in Kistefos Sculpture Park in Norway; Västerås Travel Center in Sweden; Amager Bakke / Copenhill, a new waste-to-energy plant with a green rooftop park and a ski slope; Panda House at Copenhagen Zoo; Berlin Towers; and Cloud City residences in Aalborg. David also worked on the Danish Maritime Museum, designed around an abandoned dry dock next to a UNESCO-listed site in Helsingør, Denmark. Since early 2015, David has been responsible for Business Development at BIG’s office in Copenhagen. Alongside his architectural work, David is a host of the tv-show ‘Masterful conversions’ on Denmark’s national TV2 program.
PARTNER – JAKOB LANGE
Jakob Lange has collaborated with Bjarke Ingels since 2003 and heads up BIG’s technology-driven special projects division BIG Ideas. Through analysis and simulation, BIG Ideas informs BIG’s design decisions with precise data – what Bjarke has coined as information-driven design. Special projects include the pod and station design for the Californian transportation company Virgin Hyperloop One proposed by Elon Musk, Mars Science City in the Middle East, a green window farm technology, customized lamps, and building systems supporting the studio’s work from small details to the BIG picture. Jakob has been instrumental in winning some of BIG’s largest commissions, including the design and development of the Mountain residences in Copenhagen, the new Tallinn Town Hall in Estonia, which received a MIPIM Future Award in 2011 and the high-end residential building 79&Park in Stockholm, Sweden. Jakob is also a Board member at Virgin Hyperloop One.
PARTNER – JAKOB SAND
Jakob Sand joined BIG in 2011 to lead the team for the prize-winning Paris PARC project for the Jussieu Campus of the Université Pierre et Marie Curie. Since then, he has been in charge of several prominent developments, including the recently completed MÉCA cultural center in Bordeaux and Galeries Lafayette on the Champs-Élysées. Jakob is currently overseeing the Pont de Bondy metro station and Europa City Masterplan in Paris. Working in both Paris and Copenhagen for many years has given him an excellent knowledge of European culture and building practice. For five years, Jakob has worked closely with Dominique Perrault in participating on prize-winning projects, including the Palais des Sports de Rouen, which he led through all phases to construction, as well as the French Pavilion for the Venice Biennale 2010 for which he was Project Leader. Together with Perrault, Jakob also developed several large-scale competitions including the Headquarters for EDF and Tours de Pont des Sevres, both in Paris, and the University ARTEM in Nancy, Seoul Opera House in South Korea and the University in Belval in Luxembourg.
PARTNER – BEAT SCHENK
Beat Schenk joined BIG in 2010 as Senior Project Manager and is now the Director of Detail Design. Beat’s collaboration with Bjarke Ingels dates back to 2000, where he worked alongside Bjarke on the Seattle Public Library in Seattle, Washington for the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). Prior to his current role, he worked on a variety of healthcare, educational, and cultural projects around the globe. Beat has more than 20 years of experience as Project Architect and Designer and has sharpened his skills while working on many notable buildings in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. While at Frank O. Gehry Partners, he worked on a number of museum projects – including the Guggenheim Museums in Bilbao, Spain and Lower Manhattan, NYC – besides working on the Vitra Chair Museum Expansion in Weil, Germany.
PARTNER – DANIEL SUNDLIN
Daniel joined BIG in 2008 and became Partner in 2015. He has worked on many of BIG’s most prominent projects and competitions, including Tallinn Town Hall in Estonia, Slussen Masterplan in Stockholm, PARC Jussieu Campus in Paris and the mixed-use residential building VIA 57 West in New York. Daniel currently oversees the expansion of the Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California; the Wilson Secondary School in Arlington, Virginia; the 1,005ft tall office skyscraper The Spiral and the East Side Coastal Resiliency project both in Manhattan, New York. He is also one of the lead designers of Audemars Piguet’s prize-winning Musee Atelier and Hôtel des Horlogers in Le Brassus, Switzerland, set to open in 2020.
PARTNER – BRIAN YANG
Brian Yang joined BIG in 2007 and was named Partner in 2015. He has worked closely with Bjarke Ingels on a wide range of projects from the 8 House, a residential building in Copenhagen, to the conceptual design of a mobile gallery for the Tate Modern in London. He has been the Project Leader on a number of competition winning proposals, including the Amager Bakke / Copenhill waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen that doubles as a ski slope, Kistefos Art Museum in Oslo, and a sustainable multifamily residential development in Finland. Most recently he has been the design leader for LEGO House, which opened its doors to critical acclaim in 2017. With a background in energy efficiency research as well as undergraduate studies in economics, Brian brings additional focus on environmental and economic sustainability into all of his projects. Prior to joining BIG, Brian worked at a number of practices internationally, and while at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, led a project team for a pavilion exhibited at the 2009 Gwangju Design Biennale in South Korea.
PARTNER – CATHERINE HUANG
Catherine Huang joined BIG in 2007 and became Partner in 2018. She has worked closely with Bjarke Ingels across a wide range of projects and typologies such as the completed Danish Pavilion for the 2010 Shanghai Expo, the energy efficient skyscraper Shenzhen Energy HQ which just opened its doors, a low energy masterplan in Toronto, as well as residential projects in Copenhagen and Stockholm that enhance the urban fabric by creating shared social spaces. Most recently she was the Design Leader for a residential complex in Hualien, Taiwan that seeks to blur the line between natural landscape and the built environment. Prior to joining BIG, she drew on undergraduate degree in molecular biology during her time at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design to conduct research into new models of sustainability for the urban realm.
PARTNER – OLE ELKJAER-LARSEN
Ole Elkjær-Larsen joined BIG in 2003 and became partner in 2018. Ole has vast experience in project management and controlling of both large and small-scale projects. Ole has been key for the completion of BIG’s initial projects such as the Gammel Hellerup School multi-use hall and high school completed in 2014, as well as for the award winning 8 House in Ørestad, which he followed through to its completion in 2010. Ole supervised the completion of the re-programming and extension of the 30,000 m2 former warehouse Transitlager in Basel, as well as the TIRPITZ Museum in Blåvand that transforms and expands a German WWII bunker fortification into a groundbreaking cultural complex. Most recently, Ole was oversaw the completion of Glasir – Tórshavn College, a 19,200 m2 education centre on the Faroe Islands.
PARTNER – AGUSTIN PEREZ-TORRES
Agustin Perez-Torres first worked at BIG in Copenhagen from 2006 to 2008, during which he collaborated with Bjarke on a number of international projects, including the 8 House. He returned to BIG in 2011 as a Project Leader in the New York office where he led the team on the development of the Vancouver House as well as the Cité de la Musique à Genève Competition. Agustin became a Partner in 2018 and is currently leading various design competitions, serving as the Partner-in-Charge for the Redskins Stadium in D.C and the F.C Barcelona Camp Nou stadium competition. Prior to his design work, Agustin has worked as an architectural journalist and has assisted with major architectural exhibitions. Before joining BIG, Agustin worked for OMA in Rotterdam and Carme Pinos Studio in Barcelona.
PARTNER – MARTIN VOELKLE
Martin Voelkle joined BIG’s Copenhagen office in 2010 as a Project Designer for the recently completed Shenzhen Energy HQ. Martin moved to New York City in 2012 and became a key member of the project team for the 60,000 m2 mixed-use development Vancouver House in Canada. He was named Partner in 2018 and is currently leading various high profile projects, including 2 World Trade Center in New York City, the Smithsonian Institution Masterplan in Washington D.C. Prior to joining BIG, Martin worked as a Senior Architect at the Laboratory for Visionary Architecture (LAVA) in Stuttgart, Germany. He led the design of a sports complex in the UAE and was Project Manager for two large-scale projects in Mexico. Martin also worked at Studio Scholz, a design firm in Stuttgart, Germany, and completed various interior design projects independently. Before studying architecture, he was originally trained as a carpenter.
PARTNER – LEON ROST
Leon Rost began his collaboration with Bjarke Ingels in 2005 at PLOT in Copenhagen. After completing architectural studies at California Polytechnic University, Leon has worked with renowned offices in Japan, Scandinavia, and Portugal, designing a variety of cultural, residential and master planning projects around the globe, including the New Oslo Central Station and the Ginza Swatch Building in Tokyo. Leon joined BIG with the launch of the New York office in 2011 and in 2018, he became a Partner. He has worked closely with all partners on some of BIG´s greatest projects, including the successfully completed Mountain residence and Helsingør Psychiatric Hospital in Denmark. He led the design for Grove at Grand Bay in Miami which was completed in 2016, and the winning competition designs for both the Kimball Art Center in Park City and the Tirana Cultural Center & Museum for Religious Harmony. Currently, Leon is leading the design of Google’s visionary masterplan and headquarter buildings, with over 3 million SF currently under construction.
AWARDS
EVENTS
VIDEO
BIG AND ECHO INVESTMENT PRESENT MIXED-USE TOWAROWA 22 IN WARSAW
Echo Investment, EPP and Griffin Real Estate have tasked BIG with designing the 230,000m2 mixed-use urban development in the heart of the Wola district in Warsaw.
UNZIPPED TORONTO OPENING SEPTEMBER 15
Our 2016 Serpentine Pavilion reborn as Unzipped Toronto is opening to the public on September 15, thanks to Westbank for their commitment to architecture, culture & city building.
BIG + ONE + SHERWOOD VISION FOR ISLAIS HYPER-CREEK
The BIG + ONE + Sherwood team announce our vision for southeast San Francisco: Islais Hyper-Creek is a restoration of the area’s underlying natural watershed as a major new park. Addressing risk from coastal and stormwater flooding, Islais Hyper-Creek serves as an opportunity to bring the existing industrial ecosystem into the next economy. Six proposed pilot projects, developed together with stakeholders and local communities, will kickstart a long-term process towards realizing the overall vision.
VENICE ARCHITECTURE BIENNALE 2018: HUMANHATTAN 2050
Humanhattan 2050 is on display at the Italian Pavilion of the Venice Architecture Biennale and presents a mix of BIG’s Rebuild by Design concepts, including the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project, running from East 25th Street south to Montgomery Street, independent visions, and interpretations of the potential for Manhattan to accommodate both climate change and growth in the future, while returning the waterfront to its people, rather than to industry and cars. From Manhattan, to Humanhattan!
BIG PRESENTS BAY AREA SOCIAL ECOSYSTEM FOR RESILIENT BY DESIGN
For the Resilient by Design | Bay Area Challenge, BIG proposes a Social Ecosystem to create a more resilient, sustainable and equitable Islais Creek and South Bay. Together with One Architecture and Sherwood Engineers, we are thinking of ecology, people, infrastructure and transit working together as self-enforcing systems. We're excited to continue the conversation in not only saving the bay, but growing the bay for nature, people and changing climates.
DRONE PREVIEW OF LEGO HOUSE: OPENING SEPTEMBER 2017
A drone footage of the soon-to-be-completed LEGO House shows 21 stacked white bricks crowned with the 2×4 Lego block keystone. The grand opening for the 'Home of the Brick' in Billund, Denmark is scheduled for September 28.
BIG’S ALPHABET OF LIGHT AT 2017 MILAN DESIGN WEEK
BIG's Alphabet of Light for Artemide is installed at Interni's Material Immaterial event as part of the Salone del Mobile.Milano design fair for Milan Design Week. The installation is open to the public from April 3 – 15 in Università degli Studi di Milano.
BIG TIME INTERNATIONAL TRAILER
Danish filmmaker Kaspar Astrup Schröder paints an intimate portrait of Bjarke and BIG's development over the past seven years – the unveiling documentary has premiered in Denmark, and will screen in theatres across the country until June. Stay tuned for international premiere dates.
ABSTRACT: THE ART OF DESIGN – BY NETFLIX
The Netflix original docu-series, Abstract: The Art of Design, takes viewers inside the minds and behind-the-scenes of our creative process. The series is created by Academy Award–winning filmmaker Morgan Neville and WIRED's Scott Dadich.
DRONE FILMING OF THE SERPENTINE PAVILION
The Serpentine Pavilion 2016 is captured via drone in London's Kensington Gardens. The structure designed by BIG and engineered by AKT II is on display as part of the Serpentine Galleries Summer Architecture Programme now through October 9, 2016. Aerial filming by Halo Aerial Image.
DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE VIA COURTSCRAPER
The drone captures the latest construction progress at West 57th Street, providing images of the building’s soaring vertical elevations and glimpses of the faceted walls of glass that permit further views toward the water. Rising up at the northeast corner, the building’s highest point is 450 feet high, making it BIG’s tallest topped-out building to date. Aerial photography by darkhorse.work
DRONE FLIGHT THROUGH HOT TO COLD
Cinematography by Yeah Drones. Soundtrack by Mikkel Metal
2 WORLD TRADE CENTER IN NEW YORK CITY
200 Greenwich Street / 2 WTC is the capstone in the redevelopment of the World Trade Center and the final component of the revitalization of Lower Manhattan. The 80-plus story building is developed by Silverstein Properties and will serve as the new headquarters for 21st Century Fox and News Corp. The tower will rise to 1,340 feet, respectfully framing the 9/11 Memorial Park alongside One WTC, 3 WTC and 4 WTC.
THE INFINITE HAPPINESS – BY BEKA FILMS
Filmmakers Ila Beka & Louise Lemoine look under the skin of BIG's 8 House in Copenhagen. The ∞ Happiness explores the inner workings of the building documented by the Bekas through their month-long stay as the buildings residents. The film can be seen at HOT TO COLD, National Building Museum in Washington D.C until August 30th, 2015.
FREE-RUNNING GAMMEL HELLERUP GYMNASIUM
BIG + Team Jiyo + Kaspar Astrup Schroder at Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium.
SHOP
JOBS
Our journey started in Copenhagen in 2005, followed by an office in NYC in 2010, London in 2016 and Barcelona in 2019. We have completed about 35 buildings in 10+ countries and never limit ourselves to a specific region – we go where the projects are – even if its Mars!
Over the last two decades, we have grown organically to a 500+ person family worldwide. Working on new projects, typologies and challenges – we are joined by new BIGsters with the skills, experience and expertise our projects need! This is how we continue to grow and get better at what we do.
If you are interested in joining BIG, view our current opportunities here or sign up for updates here. We look forward to hearing from you!
CONTACT
Landscape
BIG L transcends traditional disciplinary boundaries by weaving together building and landscape, planning, and programming, indoor and outdoor, public and private, to generate unforeseen typologies and synergies between the built and the grown. We develop generous amenities for all through collaborative processes to create places people are proud of, love, and care for, allowing them to thrive through constant renewal fostered by the communities they serve.
BIG L engages in the adaption and mitigation of climate change, focusing on addressing sea level rise and storm surge risks threatening our coastal cities. The scale, both spatial and temporal, at which those phenomena occur forces us to rethink the ways landscape designers, architects, and engineers seamlessly collaborate and join forces with governments, agencies, and communities for a fruitful public design process.
BIG L engages in a broad range of mandates including placemaking, biophilia, coastal resiliency, master planning, and future-proofing projects. To make these visions come true, we strategically engage stakeholders, communities, institutions, and the broader design field during our design process. BIG L’s design approach layers graphic and systemic studies to reconcile the aesthetic and the dynamism of nature and cities, tailoring outdoor spaces that look different because they perform differently.
One of BIG L’s main goals is to bring nature into the unexpected by creating hybrids of landscape and architecture. This is achieved with inventive landscape typologies, from residential to work spaces, inviting people to (re)connect with nature and the elements.
Engineering
At BIG we practice knowledge driven design. To stretch the boundaries of the physical, financial, regulatory and environmental limits of design, we need to surround ourselves with the best experts in the fields outside our own expertise in architecture. With an in-house team of engineers, we have learned how much more impactful our design thinking gets – having this expertise internally is the inevitable step towards the silo shattering interdisciplinary design innovation that we want to bring to the world.
BIG E covers a wide range of disciplines including structural and MEP engineering as well as indoor climate, daylight and energy analysis. We work closely with our architects and designers from conception to completion and focus on creating an engineering story which compliments and reinforces the architectural narrative.
BIG E not only considers what structural solutions are economic and buildable but, more importantly, how our knowledge of forces and materials can support our investigations and architecture. Statical studies show how the flow of force may shape the building form, how the disposition of columns may help to delineate between different functions or how the arrangement of roof beams may modify natural light.
Our solutions are often developed from the bottom-up as a direct consequence of site-specific environmental conditions. Technical simulations are used to understand the complex interaction between the built environment and the natural environment, such as daylight, acoustic comfort, shadow casting, solar radiation to inform a wide variety of architectural concerns ranging from the overall massing and orientation of the building to the specification of the ventilation system and facade.
Architecture
BIG is a Copenhagen, New York and London based group of architects, designers, urbanists, landscape professionals, interior and product designers, researchers and inventors. The office is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. BIG’s architecture emerges out of a careful analysis of how contemporary life constantly evolves and changes. Not least due to the influence from multicultural exchange, global economical flows and communication technologies that all together require new ways of architectural and urban organization. We believe that in order to deal with today’s challenges, architecture can profitably move into a field that has been largely unexplored. A pragmatic utopian architecture that steers clear of the petrifying pragmatism of boring boxes and the naïve utopian ideas of digital formalism. Like a form of programmatic alchemy we create architecture by mixing conventional ingredients such as living, leisure, working, parking and shopping. By hitting the fertile overlap between pragmatic and utopia, we architects once again find the freedom to change the surface of our planet, to better fit contemporary life forms.
Products
Where the design intelligence gets manifested into the material world, we have increasingly encountered that our imagination has been limited to what was already on the shelves. We feel we can close the gap and really make our interest in product design a literal extension of our efforts in architecture. By establishing close partnerships with leading brands in the furniture, lighting, and product accessory industries, we’re able to create new products that enhance the way we live, work and play, all while increasing our sphere of influence on the built environment.
Our efforts in product design ensure that our vision carries through from the big picture to the small details. By rigorously combining strong concepts with a fine eye for details, fit and finish, we ensure that our products can easily live in any interior environment. The The Gople lamp, which we developed in collaboration with Artemide came out of the need to provide ambient and functional lighting to aid in plant growth. A new typology combining functional white lighting for humans and RWB LED lighting for plants!
With Friday Lock, we extended our traditional architectural domain and design thinking to add value to a much smaller architectural property – a smart lock for the Danish design brand dLine.
And often our work becomes a merging of disciplines, where our product design and interior design efforts fuse together to create beautifully functional spaces. For WeGrow, our custom designed elements encourage openness and education through play, exploration and discovery.
BIG IDEAS
BIG IDEAS – Information Driven Design
BIG’s design process always starts by identifying the key criteria of a project: What is the biggest problem – what is the greatest potential? Rather than arbitrary aesthetic or stylistic prejudice, all decisions are based on project specific information – Information Driven Design.
Our effort as architects is sandwiched in the window of opportunity between analysis and implementation. And our influence happens in the translation from information to material. In an attempt to increase our sphere of influence on our built environment, we have established BIG IDEAS.
BIG IDEAS is an internal technology driven special projects unit, expanding the traditional scope of the architect into the realm of information and material. BIG IDEAS explores new intellectual territory in both the digital and material realm through three specific areas.
PRODUCT DESIGN
On the other end of the spectrum where the design intelligence gets manifested into the material world, we have increasingly encountered that our imagination was limited to what was already on the shelves. Through our collaboration as part of KiBiSi – our design partnership with Kilo Design and Skibsted Ideation – we have explored personal technology, urban mobility and furniture. With BIG IDEAS we feel we can close the gap and really make our interest in product design a literal extension of our efforts in architecture. The Friday Smart Lock is the latest product developed in partnership with Friday Home.
TECHNICAL SIMULATION
As daylight analysis directly influences the building geometry and as studies of thermal exposure, conditions the building envelope, we are increasingly relying on technical simulations that would traditionally be part of the engineering scope. To speed up the feedback loop between design and analysis, between trial and error, we have internalized the environmental analysis into our own office. Daylight, sunshine, thermal exposure, airflow, turbulence, wind, space syntax and traffic flow are technical simulations we now control to enable ourselves to make designs that are literally shaped by the forces that surround them. We still collaborate with the best technical experts to tap into the cutting edge at the horizon of the profession, but we have found it necessary to educate ourselves to wield the digital tools of design. Not just building information management or digitally aided design but also environmental simulation must become part of our architectural tool kit.
Our line of investigations from the Shenzhen Energy Headquarters to the Hanwha PV Plant to the Cité du Corps Humain, has provided us with a parametric design engine that allows us to tailor building envelopes and façade geometries to respond to different climate conditions across the globe. Our expanded parametric design tools are helping us start to formulate a vernacular architecture 2.0 through engineering without engines.
SPECIAL PROJECTS
Rather than accepting the inhibitions from the architectural scope starting too late and leaving too early – missing out on both research and production – with BIG IDEAS were are starting a new journey to explore new intellectual territory in both the digital and material realm.
In collaboration with Danish Technical University BIG IDEAS resurrected the idea of the giant smoke rings for the Copenhagen Power plant.